Report: Michigan State DL Derrick Harmon to visit Oregon this weekend

One of the bigger areas of need on the Oregon Ducks roster this offseason is at the interior defensive line. While there are a number of young players who look likely to be able to take on a bigger role and step into stardom, it’s clear that Dan Lanning and the Ducks are targeting some big bodies to fill holes left by the departures of Brandon Dorlus, Casey Rogers, Taki Taimani, and Popo Aumavae.

They’re working to do that this weekend, reportedly bringing former Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon to Eugene for a visit, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is expected to visit Oregon this weekend, a source tells @On3sports. He spent last weekend at Auburn and Ohio State. Has 71 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.https://t.co/vX1pQL26VE pic.twitter.com/6g86TQKvcA — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 15, 2023

In three seasons at Michigan State, Harmon has 71 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He stands at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Ducks have also been recruiting former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who is rated as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. Nolen was on campus for a visit last week, and is expected to take a visit to Ole Miss this week.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire