Report: Michigan State basketball showing interest in Colorado wing transfer

One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2024 offseason was whether or not Tom Izzo will use the transfer portal to aid the young core that he has built thus far. Rightfully so, the fanbase was skeptical, if Izzo would go into the portal or not, with his distain for the new age college basketball. Those concerns got alleviated today.

According to a report on X, Michigan State has reached out and expressed interest in J’Vonne Hadley, a veteran transfer from Colorado.

In 2023-24, Hadley averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. He also shot 41.7% from 3. He is a 6-foot-6 wing.

