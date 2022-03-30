REPORT: Michigan State basketball listed as a finalist for West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

Michigan State basketball is reportedly one of four finalists for big-time West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges.

24/7 High School Hoops reported on Monday that Bridges has narrowed his list of schools to Michigan State, Alabama, Baylor and Ohio State. He also has already had an in-home visit with the Spartans.

Bridges started 52 of his 61 career games for the Mountaineers, where he averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. This past season he averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, and had nine double-digit scoring performances.

Bridges plays small forward and would be a big lift for the Spartans who will need to replace senior Gabe Brown on the wing. Brown announced this past week that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.

