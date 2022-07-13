REPORT: Michigan State basketball, Gonzaga finalize Veteran’s Day game on USS Abraham Lincoln

Michigan State basketball is reportedly headed back to an aircraft carrier for the first time since 2012. It was reported by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports that MSU’s plans with Gonzaga to play on the USS San Diego, an aircraft carrier in San Diego, have now been finalized.

The game will be aired on ESPN.

Source: Gonzaga and Michigan St. have finalized their upcoming game on Veterans Day on the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier in San Diego. Game will be on ESPN and tip late afternoon out West/prime time on East Coast. Will be CBB's first game on a battleship since 2012. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 13, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!