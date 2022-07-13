REPORT: Michigan State basketball, Gonzaga finalize Veteran’s Day game on USS Abraham Lincoln

Michigan State basketball is reportedly headed back to an aircraft carrier for the first time since 2012. It was reported by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports that MSU’s plans with Gonzaga to play on the USS San Diego, an aircraft carrier in San Diego, have now been finalized.

The game will be aired on ESPN.

