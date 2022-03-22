Report: Michigan State basketball ‘contacts’ West Virginia transfer SF Jalen Bridges

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Report: Michigan State basketball 'contacts' West Virginia transfer SF Jalen Bridges
Michigan State basketball has reportedly reached out to West Virginia transfer small forward Jalen Bridges.

Michigan State insider Justin Thind of 247Sports first reported the news on Monday. The Spartans have reached out to Bridges to express interest, according to Thind.

Bridges started 52 of his 61 career games for the Mountaineers, where he averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. This past season he averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, and had nine double-digit scoring performances.

Check out the complete story from Thind on the Spartans’ interest in Bridges by clicking on the link below:

