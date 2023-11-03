Report: Michigan State athletic director outspoken about Michigan football sign-stealing in Big Ten meeting

According to a new report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, when the Big Ten’s athletic directors met with Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti on Thursday, it was Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller who delivered ‘the most powerful message’.

According to Thamel’s report, Haller mentioned that the MSU football team had to make changes when they found out that Michigan had their signals on the Wednesday before they played. Haller also said he was concerned about player safety since the other team could presumably know where they would be going on plays.

Thamel reported that Haller also called back to the infamous Michigan tunnel incident, when Michigan demanded swift justice from the Big Ten, before the investigation was completed.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire