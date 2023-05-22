Report: Michigan starter has a new look by changing jersey number for 2023

Michigan football junior, and hard-hitting safety, Rod Moore has some big expectations entering the 2023 season. R.J. Moten transferred to Florida, which leaves Moore and Makari Paige to lock down the safety positions, but Moore would have assuredly been considered a lock to receive majority of the playing time.

Moore was an All-Big Ten selection in 2022, led the defensive backs with 71 tackles, and had a team-high four intercetpions last season. The Ohio native has already been picked to become an All-American once the 2023 season concludes, according to Athlon Sports.

When Moore comes running out of the tunnel against East Carolina and making big plays this season, he will have a different look.

According to Clayton Sayfie with The Wolverine, Moore is changing his number from No. 19 to No. 9 this season.

JERSEY NUMBER SCOOP: @Rodmoorejr is changing from No. 19 to No. 9 this fall #GoBlue He discusses that decision: https://t.co/30Ozz0zBCN pic.twitter.com/gJ2KnCpzHZ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 21, 2023

On Sunday, Michigan football players held the second annual BG Champs Camp in Chicago, Illinois. Rod Moore was one of the Wolverines to help out and be there, and he told The Wolverine that he would be changing his number to No. 9.

“I’ve always rocked with J.J., and now — I don’t know if you know — but now I’m No. 9, so we’re going to be wearing the same number, so it’s gonna be turnt,” Moore said. “Ah, I just wanted to wear a single digit for potentially my last year. I mean, 19 was cool, but as a safety …”

Former Michigan safety Damani Dent wore No. 9, but he entered the transfer portal this spring and has yet to make a deceision on where he will be playing in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire