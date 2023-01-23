REPORT: Michigan stadium to widen tunnel access

Michigan Stadium has been under some scrutiny this season after a couple of incidents.

The Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions players were caught jawing in the tunnel during halftime of the game this season. But to make matters worse, weeks later, Michigan State players were caught fighting a couple of Michigan players in the tunnel following the football game.

According to Aaron McMann of MLive, the University of Michigan plans to remove 45 seats in Section 1 to widen the tunnel access.

By removing 45 seats it will give coaches and players added room to access the tunnel. The hope is with the additional room, it will eliminate any further incidents in the tunnel.

A source told MLive this decision stems from a fan — who is banned from the stadium — touching Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s head.

We’re told by a source that the decision directly stems from an incident that occurred during Michigan’s Oct. 29 win over in-state rival Michigan State, when a spectator on the north side of the tunnel reached down and came in physical contact with MSU coach Mel Tucker, touching his head. The fan has since been identified and banned from all future games, but the incident is a reminder of potential security flaws inside the stadium at 1201 S. Main Street.

Even though Michigan plans on eliminating 45 seats, the stadium capacity will remain unchanged. The plan is to add standing room only seats to keep the capacity the same.

