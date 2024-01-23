Report: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially close to taking NFL job

Over the last few off-seasons, Ohio State’s rival head coach, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, has entertained the idea of moving away from Ann Arbor and back to the NFL.

This time it may become a reality as according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, Texas. has said that the Los Angeles Chargers are within “striking distance of getting a deal done.” He would take defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his son Jay Harbaugh with him if the deal goes through.

Although Harbaugh has had a Michigan contract extension on the table for multiple months, it does look like the Wolverines will be looking for a new coach after winning the College Football Playoff national championship just a few weeks ago.

While the championship was big for their program, Ohio State has rebounded with multiple big moves to counter its rival winning a title. So, hopefully, we’ll be talking about one for the Buckeyes at this time next year.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire