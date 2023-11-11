Report: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will not get hearing in time for Penn State game

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will not get a hearing to attempt to put a stay on the three-game suspension that has been handed down from the Big Ten until next Friday.

That means the suspension imposed for going against the conferences sportsmanship policy remains in place and will result in Harbaugh missing the game vs. Penn State at Noon ET Saturday.

Michigan’s legal team and university brass has hoped to be able to get a ruling to allow him to be on the sidelines today for today’s massive clash between two top ten teams in Happy Valley, but that will now not occur according to the report.

The official wording on the ruling: “No order will be signed at this time.” https://t.co/aYebSrQoJ0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

So, for now, there’s a game that will take place on the football field, and we’ll all be looking to see what happens next Friday when Harbaugh gets a chance to have the courts hear his case.

