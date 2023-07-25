Report: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh expected to be suspended to start the season

News broke today that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are ‘working toward a negotiated resolution’ to an ongoing investigation into reported recruiting infractions committed by Harbaugh and alleged false statements made to investigators about the violations. Yahoo’s Ross Delleger was on the story, and noted the expectation is Harbaugh will be suspended for the first four games of Michigan’s season

From Delleger’s story:

Harbaugh’s impending suspension is centered on an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations committed by he and Wolverines staff members. The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that Harbaugh was dishonest about the recruiting violations in his initial meeting with investigators. A quick resolution broke down in January after Harbaugh refused to admit that he lied to NCAA staff. The 59-year-old coach has maintained he didn’t recall the events when first speaking with investigators but that he was never purposefully dishonest.

Michigan opens its 2023 campaign at home for the first four weeks. Harbaugh would be slated to miss contests against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

