Report: Michigan football under NCAA investigation for sign-stealing

As the NCAA investigation against Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is ongoing, despite the team’s self-imposed three-game suspension to begin the 2023 season, it appears the governing body of college football is looking to pin yet another infraction on the Wolverines.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel (and first reported by The Wolverine’s Chris Balas), the NCAA is looking into whether or not the maize and blue have been sign-stealing.

The NCAA is investigating the Michigan football program for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting, in person, future opponents, industry sources told Yahoo Sports. The allegation pertains to NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which reads: “Off-campus, in-person scouring of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited,” sources say. The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines, a league spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to confirm any more details.

Now, as the article confirms, sign-stealing isn’t actually a prohibited practice in college football (it is alleged that all teams attempt to do some form of it). But the question is whether or not the Wolverines were doing so, somehow, in person or via video.

Sign stealing is not technically prohibited and has a long and colorful history as part of the game. Scouting opponents in person has been prohibited since 1994. Whether the NCAA believes Michigan was using staffers or others who may be loyal to the program is unknown. So too is whether information was detailed via video or some other means or if head coach Jim Harbaugh is involved.

More on this story as it develops.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire