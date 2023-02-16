Report: Michigan football and LB coach George Helow part ways

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

There had to be some kind of attrition with the Michigan football coaching staff considering the Wolverines added Chris Partridge back to the mix last week. And while there were a few who could have potentially departed, it long seemed as if there was but one odd man out, especially given Partridge’s role last time he coached in Ann Arbor.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan football and two-year linebackers coach George Helow — who came to Ann Arbor via Maryland and Colorado State before that — have mutually agreed to part ways, thus likely paving the way for Partridge to return to his previous role as linebackers coach.

Whether or not LB coach ends up being Partridge’s role, it is disappointing losing a talent of Helow’s ability, especially considering he’s young and growing in the profession.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

