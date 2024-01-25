Report: Michigan football has new head coach lined up

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has left the program for the NFL after nine years of coaching his alma mater. In all but one year of his tenure in Ann Arbor, he was suspected of departing for the pro ranks, but following the national championship win, Harbaugh has decided to pursue a Lombardi Trophy to live alongside his College Football Playoff trophy.

That means the Wolverines are in need of a new head coach and while many national pundits put together lists of ‘candidates,’ it appears that Michigan has already settled on its next head coach.

According to The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be named the 21st head coach of Michigan football, but it will take 7-10 days due to the job needing to be posted for a week due to it being a public university job.

Sherrone Moore is expected to be named the next Michigan football coach in 7-10 days, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine. He will replace Jim Harbaugh, who left for the NFL to become the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore joined the Wolverines coaching staff in 2018 as a tight ends coach. He was promoted to the role of co-offensive coordinator in 2021 while also moving the coach the offensive line. This past season, Moore assumed full control of the offensive coordinator role and was also the interim head coach for six games while Harbaugh served a suspension.

Moore already has four wins as the interim head coach, most notably having beaten Penn State and Ohio State in 2023. Jim Harbaugh had often spoken of Moore as being a head coach as soon as 2024, and now with hindsight, it’s possible that he had envisioned this as being the most likely outcome.

