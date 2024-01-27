Report: Michigan football DC Jesse Minter to join Jim Harbaugh in NFL

On Saturday, new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore said that he hopes to retain as much staff as possible from the Wolverines championship squad. But with former head coach Jim Harbaugh off to the NFL and likely planning on taking several among the personnel, it’s an uphill battle for the first-year head coach.

There are two positions crucial for Moore: defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. However, it appears the former will depart the program.

According to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Minter will remain with Harbaugh and will join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is joining Jim Harbaugh on the new Los Angeles Chargers staff, per The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb. Minter met with several Wolverine defensive players Saturday morning to tell them of his decision, according to Webb. Minter will hold the same position as defensive coordinator with the Chargers as he makes his return to the NFL where he previously served as a defensive assistant on the Baltimore Ravens staff.

This comes as no surprise as Minter, who came from the NFL, was expected to return to the pro ranks, preferring that route over college. Certainly, with Sherrone Moore making $5.5 million per year, it would open up the possibility of making a max contract offer to someone of Minter’s status, but for now, the Wolverines will need to look for other options.

As for Ben Herbert, there’s no indication as of yet that he plans to depart. Herbert was present for Moore’s introductory press conference on Saturday and though Moore did not announce any retained staff as of yet, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Herbert stay — especially with his nephew, incoming linebacker Zach Ludwig, joining the team this fall.

