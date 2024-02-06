Report: Michigan DL coach Mike Elston to follow Jim Harbaugh to L.A.

Michigan recruiting coordinator/defensive line coach Mike Elston is leaving to join Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Elston will coach the defensive line with the Chargers.

He is the fourth Michigan coach to follow Harbaugh, joining Dylan Roney, Jesse Minter and Ben Herbert off the staff of the national champions.

Elston just completed his second season as Michigan’s defensive line coach after returning to his alma mater.

A Wolverines linebacker from 1993-96, Elston was a student assistant coach in 1997, a video intern in 1998 and a graduate assistant who coached the outside linebackers under Lloyd Carr from 1999-2000.

He also has coached at Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Cincinnati, coaching under Chip Kelly at CMU and Cincinnati.