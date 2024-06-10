Report: Michigan basketball set for two-year series with Wake Forest at neutral sites

Michigan basketball will play a two-game neutral-court series with Wake Forest over the next two seasons, according to reports.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Monday reported Michigan and Wake Forest will play two neutral-site games during the non-conference schedule the next two seasons. The Wolverines and Demon Deacons will play first in Greensboro, North Carolina on Nov. 10 according to journalist Adam Zagoria, and the second game will be played in Detroit in 2025.

NEWS: Michigan and Wake Forest will meet next season in a neutral site game in Greensboro, according to a source.



Return game in Detroit in 2025.https://t.co/Vv77ymFSmI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 10, 2024

It is another date to add for Michigan basketball, whose schedule is coming together through leaks and official reports. Michigan will take part in the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament at the end of November in a four-team field featuring South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Xavier. Rothstein also reported that Michigan will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic field in December, facing off against Arkansas sometime in early December.

The slate of conference games in the expanded Big Ten were announced in May. The Wolverines play three teams home and away (Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers), seven teams at Crisler Center only (Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State and Washington) and seven teams on the road only (Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin).

Michigan is looking to rebound after finishing 8-24 in 2023-24, the most losses in a single season in program history. It fired former coach Juwan Howard and brought in Dusty May from FAU, where he took the Owls to two straight NCAA tournaments and a Final Four. He begins his first season with a fresh, remodeled roster filled with transfers, and a new coaching staff.

