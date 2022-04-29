Report: Michigan basketball gets verbal commitment from Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn

Just as he’s done the past two years, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has dipped into the transfer portal to secure a veteran guard with plenty of experience.

The Wolverines landed a verbal commitment from Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) on Friday after the former four-star recruit visited Ann Arbor this week, according to a report from CBS Sports. Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shot 38.6% from 3-point range for the Tigers last season while earning first-team All-Ivy League honors.

Llewellyn follows in the footsteps of former Columbia point guard Mike Smith and former Coastal Carolina point guard DeVante’ Jones as graduate transfers to jump from smaller conferences to U-M. His addition offsets some of the production and basketball savvy lost through the departures of Jones and shooting guard Eli Brooks, the most senior members of last year’s squad.

Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn plays against Indiana, Nov. 20, 2019.

In Llewellyn the Wolverines secured a player who was highly rated coming out of Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was the No. 99 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2018 and held scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Clemson, Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, Ohio State, Providence, Purdue, Tennessee and Virginia, among others.

Llewellyn, who is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, became an immediate starter for the Tigers under coach Micah Henderson and averaged 10.1 points per game as a true freshman. He was the first freshman to lead Princeton in assists (2.6 per game) since 2007 and the first freshman to average double figures in scoring since 2016.

For a coach like Howard, who constantly stresses the importance of a “growth mindset” as it relates to player development, the improvements Llewellyn made at Princeton had to be encouraging. Llewellyn increased his scoring average, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage every year with the Tigers as he blossomed into one of the best guards in the Ivy League.

The infusion of perimeter shooting will be particularly welcome on a team that ranked 11th in the Big Ten in 3-pointers last season and whose best shooter, small forward Caleb Houstan, ranked 15th in the league in total 3s. Eleven times Llewellyn splashed at least three 3-pointers in a game during the 2021-22 campaign and his total of 64 made 3s would have led the Wolverines.

It’s worth noting, however, that his free-throw shooting was somewhat erratic at Princeton: 57.9% in 2018-19; 78% in 2019-20; 69.6% in 2021-22.

Llewellyn also adds some much-needed maturity to a backcourt that was extremely young prior to his commitment. Rising sophomores Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin played bit-part roles for most of the season and proved unreliable beyond the 3-point line. Incoming freshman Dug McDaniel, a four-star prospect rated No. 70 overall, is still developing as a shooter.

Howard fared well when he plucked Smith and Jones from the portal each of the last two years. Now Llewellyn will be held to the same standard.

