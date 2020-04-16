Report: Michigan AD Warde Manuel did not properly report allegation of sexual abuse by UM doctor

Warde Manuel, a former University of Michigan football player, has been the athletic director at his alma mater since 2016. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel failed to follow university policy after a former UM wrestler claimed in a letter he was sexually assaulted by a university doctor, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press.

The wrestler would turn out to be the first of many former Michigan athletes to accuse longtime UM doctor Robert Anderson of sexual assault. When Manuel received the letter in July 2018, he forwarded it to university lawyers instead of UM’s Office of Institutional Equity or Title IX Coordinator as is mandated by university policy.

A Michigan spokesman told the Free Press that university lawyers sent the letter to the Office of Institutional Equity the same day. Still, the attorney representing the accuser believes Manuel’s action shows the university prioritized understanding the potential financial liability it could face rather than properly reporting an allegation of sexual misconduct.

From the Free Press:

"The University of Michigan not following their own policies indicates they were covering something up," said Parker Stinar, the attorney for the man who sent the letter. "Certainly it shows they wanted to approach the Anderson case differently than other cases. The letter was not the first time the current administration had been warned about Anderson. They were warned during the Nassar case, after the Nassar case and during the Ohio State cases. They understood the magnitude of the financial liability they could face."

UM policy: Employees must ‘immediately’ report

In February, Michigan asked former patients of Anderson who believe they were subjected to sexual misconduct during a medical exam to come forward. The university said it went public with its investigation into Anderson after local authorities concluded that no charges could be filed due to the statute of limitations and the fact that Anderson is deceased. The university’s public acknowledgement of the investigation came the day another Anderson accuser’s story was published by The Detroit News.

At that time, the school said UM Police “promptly” opened an investigation into Anderson after the July 2018 letter was sent to Manuel. Documents obtained by the Free Press show a different timeline with UM Police not being informed until October 2018. Additionally, the chain of events described to the accuser, former UM wrestler Tad Deluca (who came forward in February) differed from what was relayed to police.

From the Free Press:

On Aug. 6, Pamela Heatlie, the Title IX investigator in the Office of Institutional Equity, emailed Deluca, but left out any mention of the general counsel.

"Athletic Director Warde Manuel received your letter to him dated July 18, 2018, and he shared it with me, since I am the University's Title IX Coordinator," according to an email shared by Stinar with the Free Press. "I hope you do not mind that I am responding in his stead, but generally any concerns about sexual misconduct are shared with me so that I can respond and gather more information, as appropriate."

The U-M police department then was informed months later on Oct. 3, 2018, and launched an investigation. The police told OIE to put a hold on the internal investigation until a criminal investigation was completed.

UM policy and procedures say that “responsible employees,” like Manuel, must “immediately” report information they learn about “suspected Prohibited Conduct” to OIE or the Title IX Coordinator. “Responsible employees,” per Michigan policy, include regents, executive officers, deans, directors and “all individuals” working in intercollegiate athletics who except those serve in non-supervisory positions.

“Failure by a responsible employee to timely report a suspected Prohibited Conduct may subject them to appropriate discipline, up to and including removal from their position,” the policy says.

Michigan told the Free Press that the accusation was forwarded to OIE the same day it was sent to Manuel.

"The very day that Warde Manuel received it, he shared it with the Office of the General Counsel and it was shared with OIE," U-M spokesman Rick Fitzgerald told the Free Press. "The fact that there was no delay whatsoever getting the letter to OIE is the most important point we want to make.

“An OIE and U-M Police investigation was launched and police investigators were able to identify additional former patients who believe they were subjected to sexual misconduct.”

Michigan facing dozens of lawsuits

Per the Free Press, there are “about 40 lawsuits” currently pending against Michigan involving allegations against Anderson with many more potentially on the horizon. Two new suits were filed in recent weeks, per MLive.com. Previous sexual assault scandals at universities like Michigan State, USC, Penn State and Ohio State show that settlements with victims could cost the university in the hundreds of millions.

Anderson, who died in 2008, worked at Michigan from 1968 to 2003, including as the head football doctor under head coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr. Several university employees have been accused of knowing about Anderson’s alleged abuse.

Manuel, 51, was hired as AD in 2016 after previously holding the same role at Buffalo and Connecticut. Manuel played defensive tackle at Michigan under Schembechler from 1986 to 1989. He received his master’s degree from UM in 1993 and returned to the school in 1996, working in the athletic department until 2005 when he got the AD job at Buffalo.

