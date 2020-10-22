Report: Michael Thomas suffered hamstring injury during practice

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas tweaked a hamstring in practice — just the latest hurdle as he tries to get back on the field Sunday against the #Panthers. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/heGCYy8Ztl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020





The New Orleans Saints created a stir on Wednesday when they issued their first injury report after the bye week, with wide receiver Michael Thomas still listed as a limited participant — this time not just with the ankle sprain that sidelined him since Week 1, but with an additional hamstring injury.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the hamstring issue recently flared up.

“Michael Thomas has been dealing with that high-ankle sprain for over a month now, and now he also is dealing with a hamstring injury that I am told he suffered in practice,” Pelissero said. He continued: “Now Thomas historically has been a fast healer. They will see how he feels here over the next couple of days and whether he has any chance to play in that game on Sunday against Carolina.”

Lower-leg injuries can lead to other problems, either from over-reliance on one limb or neglecting the other to adjust to it. This ankle sprain for Thomas wasn’t characterized as anything serious back when it occurred; there was even hope that he would suit up for the following week’s matchup. So it’s surprising to see it linger so long and possibly prompt new challenges for him.

Of course we don’t know that these injuries are related. Thomas could have pulled something while running a route, which happens all the time in the NFL. Whatever its cause, his situation must be monitored closely as the Saints update their injury report on Thursday and Friday.