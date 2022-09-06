Report: Michael Thomas expected to play vs. Falcons in Week 1

Here’s cause for optimism. The New Orleans Saints still need to navigate a week of practice before kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that they’ll have star wide receiver Michael Thomas making his long-awaited return at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Rapoport shared what he’s learned during a Tuesday appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“So I believe Michael Thomas will go, and we’ve talked about that before,” Rapoport said, interrupted by McAfee exclaiming that “it’s a big deal.” Rapoport agreed and continued, “I think it’s a big deal, Dennis Allen kind of said it. I think he’s gonna go and I think he’s gonna be really good. I drafted him on my fantasy team, so if he was really good that would be really great.”

Thomas has been sidelined for most of the last two years with a complicated ankle injury, which didn’t respond well to surgery late last summer. Friction between the player and team has been smoothed over under Allen’s management, and he was enjoying a productive training camp until a hamstring injury suffered in practice against the Green Bay Packers prompted the Saints to put him on ice. Now that he’s well-rested and getting back up to speed, it sounds like Thomas is set for a triumphant return in Week 1. But we’ll wait and see what Wednesday’s initial injury report has to say.

They’ll need him, if he’s in the clear. Jameis Winston hasn’t completed a pass to Thomas before in his NFL career, and having Thomas resembling anything close to his old self would be huge for new arrivals like Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. When he’s been at his best, Thomas has demanded attention from defenses and made life easier on everyone around him. Without Sean Payton and Drew Brees at the helm, it would sure be reassuring to see Thomas bullying opponents like fans grew used to watching in his heyday.

