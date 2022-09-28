Report: Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear

It sounds like the Ravens will be down one of their starting defensive linemen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear during Sunday’s victory over the Patriots.

However, Rapoport notes tests are still ongoing for Pierce to determine how to proceed and whether or not Pierce may get back on the field at some point in 2022.

Pierce entered the league with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After he was released by the Vikings in March, he signed with the Ravens a couple of days later on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

Pierce has six total tackles and a forced fumble so far this season.

