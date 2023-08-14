Report: Michael Oher says he was never adopted, tricked into conservatorship, didn't see 'The Blind Side' money

Th Baltimore Ravens selected OT Michael Oher with the No 23 overall pick of the 2009 draft. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Retired NFL player Michael Oher was not adopted by a rich white family as depicted in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," according to a Tennessee court filing obtained by ESPN Monday. Instead, they allegedly manipulated him to become more wealthy at his expense.

The petition was reportedly filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court. In it, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are accused of taking Oher into their home as a high school student under a conservatorship they tricked him into, which granted them legal authority to make business deals on his behalf.

The Tuohys are also accused of using that power to negotiate a deal that made them, including their two birth children, millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film.

The film earned more than $300 million — with none of those funds going to Oher, according to the report.

Oher, 37, is reportedly asking the court to end the Tuohy family's conservatorship, stop them from using his name and likeness and provide a full account of the Tuohys' earnings from using Oher's name. In addition to unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, he is also reportedly seeking a "fair" share of profits.

This story will be updated.