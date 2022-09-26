Report: Michael Gallup is not expected to play Monday night

Signs over the last week pointed toward the Cowboys getting wide receiver Michael Gallup back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Giants, but it looks like that is not going to happen.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Gallup is expected to be inactive for the third straight week. Gallup is coming back from a torn ACL and he was a full participant in practice all week before landing a questionable designation for the NFC East clash.

If Gallup remains out, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin will be the available wideouts.

Pelissero also notes that linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to play. He missed two days of practice with an illness, but returned on Saturday. Tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to test his knee in pregame to see if he’ll be able to go.

