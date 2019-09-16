Report: Michael Gallup having knee surgery

A lot has gone right for the Cowboys over the first two weeks of the 2019 season, but there have been a few bumps in the road.

One involves wide receiver Michael Gallup‘s knee. Gallup was injured in Sunday’s win over Washington and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’ll have arthroscopic surgery as a result. Per the report, Gallup will have his meniscus trimmed and miss the next 2-4 weeks while recovering from the operation.

Gallup had six catches for 68 yards against Washington and seven catches for 158 yards in the season opener.

Devin Smith figures to see more playing time with Gallup out of action. The former Jets second-round pick had three catches for 74 yards on Sunday, including a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter.