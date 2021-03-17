Report: Michael Brockers will receive new contract with Lions

Detroit’s first team meeting might be a little awkward, given that newly acquired Michael Brockers called Matthew Stafford a “level up” from Jared Goff.

But at least Brockers will presumably have the benefit of a little more financial security when he sees his once and future quarterback.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Brockers will receive a new contract as part of the trade to send him to the Lions. The new deal should be finalized after Brockers returns from vacation later in the week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Wednesday that Detroit will send a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Rams to complete the deal.

Brockers was set to make $8 million and reportedly declined to take a pay cut with Los Angeles. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Rams last spring.

Brockers had been with the Rams since 2012, and was one of the last remaining members of the team who played in St. Louis. He recorded 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 2020.

