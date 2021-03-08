Report: Michael Brockers available for trade, Rams getting calls about Robert Woods

As is often the case, the Los Angeles Rams will be active this offseason – and already have been after agreeing to a trade for Matthew Stafford. The decreasing salary cap has put the Rams over the limit by about $35 million, meaning several moves will need to be made before March 17 to get under the cap.

Trades are always a possibility for the Rams, and according to Albert Breer of the MMQB, Michael Brockers is a candidate to be dealt. Despite still having two years left on his contract, the Rams have made Brockers available, according to Breer.

Additionally, teams have called the Rams about Robert Woods, but the team has been reluctant to deal him in the past when those inquiries have come in.

Rams DL Michael Brockers: Still just 30, and under contract at a reasonable $9 million this year and $9 million next year, Brockers is available. Teams have also called on Robert Woods, though L.A.’s been hesitant to move him in the past when interest from contending teams has surfaced.

Trading either player would save the Rams a good amount of money. For Woods, if he’s dealt by the Rams – which, based on Breer’s report, seems unlikely – the Rams will save $11.9 million in cap space this year. He’ll only leave behind $1.975 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

As for Brockers, the savings wouldn’t be as large. The Rams would clear $6.17 million in cap space after taking on $3.67 million in dead money. His cap hit is set to be $9.83 million next season, with Woods’ checking in at $13.875 million.

Brockers re-signed with the Rams last offseason after his deal with the Ravens fell through due to concerns about his ankle. It was a surprising move by Los Angeles considering it had already signed A’Shawn Robinson, bolstering the defensive line.

Now with Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines all on the roster alongside Aaron Donald, the Rams have plenty of depth along the defensive line – especially if they’re able to re-sign Morgan Fox, who’s a better pass rusher than Brockers.

Story continues

Woods also signed an extension last year and is under contract through 2025 but he has no guaranteed salary left after 2021, thus making it easy for the Rams to move on from him without taking on too much dead money.

If the Rams are determined to add explosiveness to the offense, moving Woods for a Day 2 draft pick could help them accomplish that. But Woods is as steady as they come at wide receiver, so trading him now would be somewhat surprising after extending him last year.

List