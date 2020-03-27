Report: Michael Bennett wants to play another season

Defensive end Michael Bennett said earlier this month that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to play another NFL season, but it appears he’s come to a decision.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that Bennett would like to play. If he does, it will mark 12 years in the league for a player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Bennett opened last season with the Patriots and was traded to the Cowboys in October. He had 27 tackles and four sacks in nine games with Dallas to go with 2.5 sacks in six games for New England.

While Bennett was unsure about whether he wanted to play again earlier this month, he did say that he’d like to end his career with the Seahawks. He made three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl during a five-year run in Seattle earlier in his career.

