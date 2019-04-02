Report: Michael Bennett, Patriots agree to reworked two-year contract
The New England Patriots reportedly are granting Michael Bennett his wish.
The Patriots and their new defensive end agreed to a reworked two-year contract that will pay Bennett a base salary of $16.75 million with a $4 million signing bonus, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday.
Bennett had two years and $13.2 million remaining on his old contract when he came to New England via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Before he even arrived, the 33-year-old admitted he wasn't interested in taking a pay cut in 2019.
"Whatever team I go to, I want to get paid more than I do now," Bennett said in early March, via ProFootballTalk.
The Patriots reportedly have obliged by giving Bennett a nice raise while also decreasing his cap hit to free up $700,000 in spending money this offseason.
