Report: Michael Bennett, Patriots agree to reworked two-year contract

The New England Patriots reportedly are granting Michael Bennett his wish.

The Patriots and their new defensive end agreed to a reworked two-year contract that will pay Bennett a base salary of $16.75 million with a $4 million signing bonus, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday.

Sources: the Patriots and DE Michael Bennett have agreed to a reworked two-year deal with a base value of $16.75M, including a $4M signing bonus. Bennett gets guaranteed money and more upside, while the move creates $700K in cap space for the team in 2019. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2019

Bennett had two years and $13.2 million remaining on his old contract when he came to New England via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Before he even arrived, the 33-year-old admitted he wasn't interested in taking a pay cut in 2019.

"Whatever team I go to, I want to get paid more than I do now," Bennett said in early March, via ProFootballTalk.

The Patriots reportedly have obliged by giving Bennett a nice raise while also decreasing his cap hit to free up $700,000 in spending money this offseason.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the Michael Bennett restructure and without knowing the details of the Cedrick Lang deal is $18,247,138. — CapSpace=$18,247,138 (@patscap) April 2, 2019

