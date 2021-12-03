Report: Miami to try and hire Mario Cristobal away from Oregon Ducks

A new report came out from The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson that shows that the University of Miami is intending to make a push to hire Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal in the coming days.

That report has been confirmed by The Oregonian’s John Canzano, who says a source told him that The U is “going after Mario.”

While this is the first time that we’ve seen an actual report on the matter, the idea that Miami wants to hire Cristobal is not new in the slightest. Cristobal is from the Miami area, and he went to school there, winning a pair of championships with the Hurricanes.

Miami is currently without an Athletic Director, and they technically haven’t even fired their current coach. However, it is being made clear that they will attempt to lure Cristobal away from Eugene and try to get him down to Florida.

The Ducks play in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah on Friday night, so you can assume that all of Cristobal’s attention is focused there. However, after that game is over, we may hear more about Oregon’s guy taking a call from boosters in Miami. It seems like a long shot that he would leave a coveted program to rebuild in the ACC, but there is a non-zero chance it happens. Stay tuned.