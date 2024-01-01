REPORT: Miami Hurricanes are considering USC transfer QB Malachi Nelson

The quarterback portion of the transfer portal is a source of constant intrigue. The latest interesting report to emerge in the quarterback component of the portal involves a player who is transferring out of USC.

Malachi Nelson, who recently entered the portal, is reportedly being considered by the Miami Hurricanes, who lost out in the pursuit of Washington State’s Cam Ward. On Monday, Ward announced he would enter the 2024 NFL draft, taking him off the board in Miami. The Hurricanes are pivoting to their next set of options. Malachi Nelson is one. Arkansas transfer quarterback K.J. Jefferson is another.

While Malachi Nelson considers his next move, one has to wonder if he is having second thoughts about entering the portal. Will Howard of Kansas State has not yet been signed by either USC or Ohio State. Was Nelson leaving USC because he thought Howard was coming in, or because he knew Miller Moss was far ahead of him in a possible one-on-one quarterback battle? If Nelson was worried about Moss, then it’s clear he will never reconsider and withdraw his name from the portal. If, however, Nelson was primarily worried about Will Howard, he might withdraw from the portal and come back to USC.

Miami, though, could intervene first.

With Cam Ward off the board, where does Miami turn? Hurricanes are expected to go after former Five-Star Plus+ and USC transfer Malachi Nelson and Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson. https://t.co/b6TFHHMJQX pic.twitter.com/isa23Nv8wg — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire