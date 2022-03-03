Report: Miami hires former Texas standout Rod Wright to coach defensive ends

Mario Cristobal continues to add to his new coaching staff at Miami, this time with former Texas defensive lineman, Rod Wright.

Wright played a major role in Texas’ back-to-back Rose Bowl victories in 2004 and 2005. He secured both All-American and All-Big 12 honors in his collegiate career.

After an injury-plagued NFL career where he played for five seasons, Wright transitioned to a coaching role. He has made stops at Sam Houston State, East Carolina and most recently UTSA. Wright served as the Roadrunners co-defensive coordinator for a historic 2021 season.

Wright is not the only coach with Texas ties on Miami’s staff, as former head coach Charlie Strong was hired to coach linebackers for the Hurricanes. Wright and Strong on the staff will give Miami some recruiting ties to the state of Texas.

BREAKING: UTSA Co-DC and former Texas Longhorns star Rod Wright is joining Mario Cristobal's staff as a DE coach, according to @JohnDBrice1 of @FootballScoop, pic.twitter.com/J4vpuqmShm — Canes Access (@CanesAccess) March 3, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.