Report: Miami Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa starting QB

Barry Werner

The Miami Dolphins must have liked what they saw in mop-up duty against the New York Jets Sunday from Tua Tagovailoa.

Their No. 1 pick and former Alabama star is going to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting QB for the Fish when they play the Los Angeles Rams after a bye this week.


His welcome to the starting role will be against Aaron Donald.


Tagovailoa played at the end of Miami’s victory over the Jets on Sunday.