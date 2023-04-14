Report: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson to visit Jaguars on Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on a visit Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cornerback is a position of need for the team after cutting ties with veteran Shaquill Griffin in March. While the team may have its starting duo in Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams (the latter took over a starting role late in the 2022 season), there is little depth behind that duo.

Stevenson is a lengthy corner at 6’0, 198 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and posted a 38-inch vertical jump.

The former Georgia cornerback transferred to Miami before the 2021 season and nabbed three interceptions with four tackles for loss in two years with the Hurricanes. Stevenson also contributed sparingly as a punt return, taking 10 in two years for 44 yards.

Jacksonville has also reportedly brought in South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams for visits.

