Report: Meulens to interview with Yankees for managerial position

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have always viewed Hensley Meulens as a candidate to be a manager one day. His old team appears to view him that way, too.

Meulens will be part of the next round of interviews held by the New York Yankees, according to the New York Post. The Yankees are looking for a replacement for Joe Girardi, who was let go as manager after taking the team to the ALCS. Per the Post, the search has been suspended for a few days because executives are in Orlando for the annual GM Meetings.

Meulens was recently moved from hitting coach to bench coach, and the Giants believe that will help him prepare for a future role. During a conference call last week, manager Bruce Bochy said he'll lean on Meulens, who takes over for Ron Wotus.

"Bam Bam is going to be in a place that he's kind of been wanting to head to, that being bench coach and managing," Bochy said. "He'll be a nice pin cushion for me as we go through the season. Like with all changes that are being made, we'll get new ideas and a different perspective. I know he's excited about it."

Meulens has made no secret of his desire to get the big chair one day, and he interviewed with several teams after World Series runs. He brings plenty to the table, including successful stints as manager of the Curacao in the World Baseball Classic and a varied background that has him speaking five languages.

Meulens played five seasons for the Yankees during a seven-season MLB career.