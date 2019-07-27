Report: Mets ‘definitely’ trying to deal Noah Syndergaard

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Friday that the Mets definitely intend to trade Noah Syndergaard at the deadline, per sources. Sherman adds that the team may be motivated to move reliever Edwin Díaz as well, though Syndergaard remains their first priority.

In exchange for their no. 2 starter, the Mets are reportedly seeking a package with another mid- to back-end starter and several top prospects — with little intention of taking any deal that doesn’t ‘overwhelm’ them. It’s a reasonable request for someone of Syndergaard’s caliber and contract length; so far in 2019, the 26-year-old right-hander boasts a 7-5 record in 20 starts with a complete game shutout, 4.33 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 9.0 SO/9, and 2.7 fWAR across 126 2/3 innings.

Recent rumors have linked Syndergaard to the Braves, Dodgers, Padres, Astros, Rays, Yankees, and more, with the Braves and Padres best-positioned to check all the boxes on the Mets’ wish list. Still, it’s not yet clear who might be positioned as a frontrunner as the deadline approaches.

In addition to Syndergaard and Díaz, SNY’s Andy Martino says that fellow starter Zack Wheeler is “on a more certain track to be traded.” Wheeler was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday and pitched against the Pirates in his last start for the team, allowing three runs and striking out seven of 22 batters over 5 1/3 innings.