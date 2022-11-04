REPORT: Member of Gemon Green’s family, Michigan student-athlete attempted to attack Michigan State football TE Maliq Carr

The Associated Press

Michigan Stadium is one of the few places left in American sports where the home and visiting teams use the same tunnel to enter and exit the field, a design popular in venues built in the early 20th century but rare now. It doesn't exist,'' said Russ Simons, a stadium operations and design consultant and managing partner of Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group. Among the college football stadiums with single-tunnel access to locker rooms are those at Michigan (1927), Michigan State (1923), Rutgers (1994) and Stanford (2006).