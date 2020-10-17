Melvin Gordon won't play against Patriots in Week 6 due to illness

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon won’t play in the team’s Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, but it isn’t due to his DUI earlier this week.

Gordon did not travel to New England with the Broncos due to an illness, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. The team made the news official Saturday, downgrading Gordon to out against the Patriots. Tight end Noah Fant was also ruled out in for the contest.

Gordon was cited late Tuesday night for driving under the influence. He was not present at the Broncos’ practice Wednesday, but returned and practiced in full Thursday. Gordon’s presence at practice Thursday suggested he would play in Sunday’s game, but Gordon came down with an illness, causing him to miss Friday’s practice.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Friday the team would wait until Saturday to make a decision on Gordon. The Broncos decided it was best for Gordon to stay behind while the rest of the team made the trip to New England.

Broncos don’t think Melvin Gordon is dealing with COVID-19

The Broncos said Friday the team does not believe Gordon’s illness is related to COVID-19. On Saturday, however, the team announced running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for coronavirus. That may have played into the team’s decision to keep Gordon from traveling Saturday.

With Gordon out, the Broncos will rely on Phillip Lindsay to handle the majority of carries against the Patriots. Lindsay played in just one game this season due to a foot injury, but was able to practice in full all week, and should be near 100 percent when he takes the field Sunday.

