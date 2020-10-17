Report: Melvin Gordon won't play in Patriots-Broncos due to strep throat

Report: Melvin Gordon out for Pats-Broncos with strep throat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Melvin Gordon won't travel to New England this weekend, but not for any disciplinary reason.

The Denver Broncos running back won't play in the team's Week 6 game against the Patriots on Sunday after being diagnosed with strep throat, Mike Klis of 9News reported Saturday.

Gordon's illness is unrelated to COVID-19, but strep throat is still highly contagious, so the Broncos decided he shouldn't travel with the team after he missed practice Friday, Klis reported.

Klis also confirmed Gordon staying home is unrelated to his DUI charge earlier in the week. While he may face discipline from the team and the NFL, his first court hearing isn't until Nov. 13, and it appears the league will wait until after that hearing to determine punishment.

The 27-year-old rushed for a season-high 107 yards on 23 carries last week against the New York Jets. Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are expected to shoulder the workload in his absence, assuming Sunday's game will still be played after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.