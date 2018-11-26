Report: Melvin Gordon has injury to MCL

The initial diagnosis on Melvin Gordon‘s knee is an injury to his medial collateral ligament, Eric Williams of ESPN reports. The Chargers running back will undergo further medical evaluation Monday.

Williams added the team believes it is a “real possibility” Gordon misses next week’s game against the Steelers.

Gordon was injured in the third quarter on a trick play, but he was a game-time decision before Sunday’s game with hamstring and knee issues.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that Gordon’s knee is “swollen.”

“Hopefully what happened isn’t serious,” Lynn said, via Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register. “I don’t know the extent of the injury right now. But if he has to miss some time — he’s a starting running back in this league. To have him for 14, 15 games is pretty good.”

Gordon has missed only one game this season. The Chargers made him inactive for the Titans game with a hamstring injury.

He has gained 802 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 153 attempts this season after rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries Sunday.