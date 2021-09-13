Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field in Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

There’s now more known about it.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Becton suffered a knee cap dislocation that popped back into place. There’s currently no timeline for his return.

Rapoport previously reported on Sunday that initial tests indicated Becton suffered an MCL sprain.

Either way, it’s better news than it could have been on Becton, as he initially appeared to have suffered a season-ending injury during the game.

Following Becton’s injury, the Jets had George Fant at left tackle and Morgan Moses at right tackle.

Report: Mekhi Becton suffered a dislocated knee cap originally appeared on Pro Football Talk