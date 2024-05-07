Report: Meadows demoted to Triple-A, Vilade called up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Riding a four-game losing streak, the Detroit Tigers are expected to make their first non-injury roster change of the season.

The Detroit Free Press reports the Tigers are sending struggling outfielder Parker Meadows down to Triple-A Toledo and will call up Ryan Vilade to take his place.

The speedy outfielder was expected to be an everyday player for the Tigers but his offense has struggled mightily through the first five weeks of the season. Meadows is hitting .096 so far, with just two home runs and three RBI.

He came off the bench for three straight games in New York before getting another start Monday night in Cleveland. Meadows went 0 for 1 with a walk before being pulled for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

The 25-year-old Vilade signed with a minor-league deal with the Tigers last November and got off to a hot start in Toledo. He is hitting .333 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 27 games with the Mud Hens, along with eight stolen bases.

Vilade is a former second-round draft pick out of high school. He made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2021, going 0 for 6 with one walk and one strike out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.