Report: McCaw declines Warriors' $4 million offer

Reuters
Jan 30, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (0) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick McCaw did not sign a qualifying offer and rejected a two-year, $4 million contract from the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

McCaw, 22, is in roster limbo as the Warriors are reportedly weighing how to move forward with the restricted free agent.

McCaw allowed a $1.71 million qualifying offer to expire on Monday. Unless the Warriors decide to renounce his rights, he remains a restricted free agent and would again carry the same status next offseason.

The $1.71 million, one-year deal would represent a $400,000 raise.

McCaw missed eight weeks last season after being shoved while airborne and landing on his back.

