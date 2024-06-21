Report: Mbappé to start on the bench against the Netherlands

France's Kylian Mbappe trains with a mask during a training session ahead of Friday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between the Netherlands and France. Jan Woitas/dpa

Kylian Mbappé will start France's Euro 2024 group match against the Netherlands on Friday on the bench after suffering a nose fracture, according to several media reports.

The French superstar broke his nose in Group D opener against Austria on Monday, but took part in the final training session ahead of the Netherlands game wearing a protective mask.

However, in the first 15 minutes open to the media, Mbappé mainly struggled with the mask, having to repeatedly adjust it. The Le Parisien newspaper said that he only completed light exercises.

If he's not available, coach Didier Deschamps will reportedly line up Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram in the attack.