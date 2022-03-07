The Raiders haven’t kicked off extension talks with quarterback Derek Carr yet, but they have made progress toward a new deal with another member of the team.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that conversations about a contract extension with defensive end Maxx Crosby have gotten underway. Tafur also reports that those talks are going well.

The report doesn’t include any specifics when it comes to the terms of the deal, but the expectation is that any agreement would result in Crosby being one of the best-paid defensive players in the league.

Crosby had eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits during the 2021 season and he has 25 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 57 quarterback hits since entering the NFL.

Report: Maxx Crosby extension talks are going well originally appeared on Pro Football Talk