Report: Maxx Crosby will explore trade request if Raiders don’t hire Antonio Pierce as coach

The Raiders have some big decisions on the horizon this offseason. One appears to be whether to pursue Jim Harbaugh as head coach or hire Antonio Pierce for the same position.

A report from NFL Media indicates that the Raiders “continue to weigh a potential pursuit of Harbaugh,” who just won the national championship coaching the University of Michigan.

The report also states that Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will explore a trade request if Las Vegas doesn’t retain Antonio Pierce, who helped the Raiders turn their season around as interim coach.

However, sources say there remains support among many in the extended Raiders family for interim coach Antonio Pierce — including in the locker room, with All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby expressing he will explore a trade request if Pierce isn’t retained, according to sources.

The NFL Media article indicates that Harbaugh could be interested in the Chargers’ coaching vacancy, as the Raiders are looking to hire a general manager before hiring a head coach.

Meanwhile, the NFL coaching carousel is in full swing, with Pierce interviewing for the Titans head coaching job.

Crosby’s reported stance is strong but it’s no surprise. He showed strong support for Pierce during the season and that support has only gotten stronger as the Raiders offseason started.

The Athletic followed NFL Media’s report with a report of their own, adding further credibility to Crosby’s reported thinking at this time.

With Pierce interviewing with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Crosby let it be known that he will likely request a trade if Pierce is not hired by the Raiders. “All options are on the table,” a league source with direct knowledge of Crosby’s thinking said.

Whatever the Raiders decide to do, they need to get moving. If they are to hire a general manager before pursuing a head coach, the sooner that decision is made, the better.

As for Crosby, it appears all his chips are in the middle of the table. After the monumental turnaround guided by Pierce this season in Vegas, it’s hard to blame him.

