Report: Max Mitchell dislocated his knee, Jets expect him back this season

Jets rookie tackle Max Mitchell needed a cart to leave the field after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, but it is not expected to be his last time in the lineup this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mitchell has been diagnosed with a dislocated knee. Mitchell is expected to miss several weeks as a result of the injury, but the belief is that he will be able to return to action later this season.

Mitchell was expected to back up George Fant and Mekhi Becton when he was selected in the fourth round this year, but that shifted to Fant and Duane Brown after Becton’s season-ending knee injury. Brown then went on injured reserve before the season opener and Mitchell took over as the starting right tackle.

Fant went on injured reserve last week, so the revolving door has kept spinning all year. Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from guard to left tackle on Sunday with Connor McDermott taking over at right tackle after Mitchell’s injury.

