Report: Mavs to release J.J. Barea a month after signing him to $2.6 million deal

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly cutting ties with long-time veteran guard J.J. Barea, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The move comes a month after Barea, 36, signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the team. Despite that deal, the Mavericks reportedly expected to part ways with Barea before the 2020-21 NBA season. The contract was team owner Mark Cuban’s way of thanking Barea for his contributions to the franchise, according to MacMahon. The move is expected to be official following Thursday’s practice.

Barea has spent 11 of his 14 seasons with the Mavericks. He won a championship with the team during the 2010-11 season. Despite coming off the bench most of his career, Barea ranks fifth with 637 games played with the Mavericks.

J.J. Barea wants to keep playing before going into coaching

Barea reportedly wants to continue his NBA career, and will look for a role elsewhere once he is cut by the Mavericks. Barea reportedly performed well in training camp, but the Mavericks want to go younger at the position, according to MacMahon.

Once his playing career is over, Barea wants to coach. He has some experience in that area, coaching the Indios de Mayaguez — a Puerto Rican basketball team — for a portion of their 2017 season.

Cuban reportedly wants Barea to have a role with the Mavericks once Barea’s playing career is over.

