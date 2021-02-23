Report: The Mavs reached out to Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
With the Dallas Mavericks dropping to 14-15 to start the 2020-21 season, the team could be involved in the trade market.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade. Outside of Porzingis, there have been no other details about potential targets in the rumored deal.

Via SNY:

The Dallas Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade, sources tell SNY’s Ian Begley.

With the Warriors boasting talented rookie prospect James Wiseman and a pair of potential first-round picks in the 2021 NBA draft, Golden State could have the capital teams are interested in at the trade deadline. As the Warriors sit 16-15, it’s a mystery how Bob Myers and Steve Kerr could handle the trade deadline.

Via @SNYtv on Twitter:

After leaving the New York Knicks via a blockbuster trade in 2019, Porzingis has averaged 20.4 points on 43.8% shooting from the field with 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.4 minutes in a season and a half with the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Latvian’s time in Dallas has been limited to 74 games due to injury.

Prior to joining Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the 25-year-old earned a nod to the NBA All-Star Game in 2018, averaging a career-high 22.7 points on 43.9% shooting from the field with 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 32.4 minutes with the New York Knicks.

The 2021 trade deadline is March 25.

