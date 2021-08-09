Report: Mavs, Luka Doncic agree on $207M supermax extension

Reuters

Russia welcomed home its Olympic medallists from the Tokyo Games with pomp on Monday, hosting celebrations on Moscow's Red Square after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched its highest number of medals since the 2004 Athens Olympics. Russian gold medallists were serenaded with music from composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and wrapped themselves in a white flag with ROC's emblem - three flames in the colours of the Russian flag with the Olympic rings below. To make up for its absence in Tokyo, the country's anthem was played over Red Square as athletes celebrated their victories and the Olympians were driven across Moscow in open top buses.